Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Collapse of Trust'

On Friday, March 23, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference, entitled "Collapse of Trust", on the results of a poll conducted by the Sofia Social Research Center on March 2018: an assessment of the work of central authorities, a request for the political renewal, the level of electoral support of political parties and potential presidential candidates in Ukraine, and attitudes to various ways of settling the conflict on Donbas. The participants include philosopher Andriy Yermolaev and head of sociological programs of Sofia Center Oleksandr Levtsun (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. More information by phone: (095) 095 9223.