Facts

13:53 22.03.2018

Rada greenlights MP Savchenko's prosecution, detention, and arrest

Rada greenlights MP Savchenko's prosecution, detention, and arrest

 The Verkhovna Rada has backed the request of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko and given its consent to criminal prosecution, detention and arrest of a non-aligned MP Nadiia Savchenko.

Some 291 lawmakers voted to give their permission to Savchenko's prosecution at the plenary session on Thursday, with a minimum of 226 votes required to pass the decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Some 277 and 268 MPs voted in favor of, respectively, detention and arrest of Savchenko.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Russian operation aimed at sowing chaos, destroying Ukraine – Poroshenko on Savchenko case

Prosecutor General signs, notifies Savchenko of suspicion in presence of her lawyer

Rada recognizes Russian presidential elections in Crimea as illegitimate - statement

'Savchenko group' planned to shell central Kyiv from island or ship on Dnieper

Ukraine's Rada committee recognizes prosecutor general's motion for Savchenko arrest as substantiated

Savchenko requests Rada rescind decision to remove her from committee

Anton Gerashchenko publishes PGO motion on MP Savchenko's prosecution, detention

Savchenko, Ruban twice purchased weapons in occupied Donbas – PGO notice for stripping MP Savchenko's immunity

MP Savchenko says Presidential Administration ordered her 'liquidation' three times

Rada excludes Savchenko from national security committee

LATEST

Militants observe ceasefire in ATO zone on Wednesday

French language year starts in fall in Ukraine

Kyiv court turns down Yanukovych lawyer's request for new questioning of Poroshenko

Ukraine to oblige Russian visitors to give prior notice of travel, to introduce verification mechanism

Ukraine to prepare procedure for registration of foreigners and stateless persons at border checkpoints

Poroshenko signs law banning persons with firearms from entering state buildings

YanAir to launch Kharkiv-Batumi flight from June 4

Ombudsman, head of UN mission on human rights agree on cooperation

MP Bakulin summoned to Prosecutor General's Office on April 5

Defense witness for Yanukovych from Crimea tesifies about attacks on buses in 2014, says why she supported annexation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА