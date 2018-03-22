Rada greenlights MP Savchenko's prosecution, detention, and arrest

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the request of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko and given its consent to criminal prosecution, detention and arrest of a non-aligned MP Nadiia Savchenko.

Some 291 lawmakers voted to give their permission to Savchenko's prosecution at the plenary session on Thursday, with a minimum of 226 votes required to pass the decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Some 277 and 268 MPs voted in favor of, respectively, detention and arrest of Savchenko.