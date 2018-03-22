Militants observe ceasefire in ATO zone on Wednesday

Over the past 24 hours, militants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas have observed the ceasefire in full, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

"No shellings by the Russian-occupying forces aimed at our defenders have been registered," the press center reported on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

In general, the line of disengagement of the parties is under reliable control of the Ukrainian army units. Ukrainian servicemen steadfastly observe the conditions for a full cease-fire.