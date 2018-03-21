Facts

19:00 21.03.2018

Savchenko requests Rada rescind decision to remove her from committee

Savchenko requests Rada rescind decision to remove her from committee

Non-aligned Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Nadiia Savchenko has said she intends to reinstate herself as a member of parliament's national security and defense committee through the courts.

"Today, I filed an administrative suit in Ukraine's High Administrative Court asking it to recognize the decision to remove me from the committee as illegal," Savchenko said on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Savchenko said the Rada resolution removing her must be voided "because there are no legal grounds for making it." According to the MP, Ukrainian legislation only provides for removing committee chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries, not committee members.

As earlier reported, on March 15, parliament removed Savchenko from the committee, saying the MP had met with leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics while being privy to classified information discussed in the committee.

Interfax-Ukraine
