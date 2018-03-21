Facts

17:48 21.03.2018

Kyiv court turns down Yanukovych lawyer's request for new questioning of Poroshenko

Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court has turned down a motion filed by Viktor Yanukovych's lawyers to repeatedly question Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and interrogate Western diplomats in the ex-president's state treason case.

The court rejected the motion as groundless and unsubstantiated by additional motives.

The court also declined the request from Yanukovych's defense to interrogate former Foreign Ministers of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland and Laurent Fabius of France, former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Catherine Ashton (from December 1, 2009 to November 1, 2014), and a number of other diplomats.

The court said the lawyers had failed to provide evidence that the mentioned persons did not have diplomatic immunity.

On February 14, the court earlier turned down a request from Yanukovych's defense for questioning these diplomats, as they have the right to diplomatic immunity and the lawyers of the suspect did not provide confirmation of their consent to testifying.

Yanukovych's lawyers claim that the former foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France could, in particular, tell the court about the circumstances of signing an agreement on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis on February 21, 2014, signatories to which they were.

They also say that Ashton was among those who got into contact with representatives of the opposition during the Maidan events, and these representatives later formed the new Ukrainian government. For the same reason, they want former Foreign Minister of Estonia Urmas Paet be interrogated. In addition, Yanukovych's lawyers believe that Ashton and Paet could provide details of their telephone conversation about killings of activists on the Maidan.

