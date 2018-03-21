Facts

17:06 21.03.2018

Ukraine to oblige Russian visitors to give prior notice of travel, to introduce verification mechanism

Ukraine to oblige Russian visitors to give prior notice of travel, to introduce verification mechanism

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) resolution dated March 1, "On urgent measures to neutralize threats to national security in the field of migration policy," the president's website said.

Under the resolution, the government has one month to develop and submit for Rada consideration several bills, including changes to the laws "On the legal status of foreigners and non-citizens" and "On border control," which would introduce in respect of foreign, primarily Russian, citizens, and non-citizens from the migration-risk countries, a mechanism for preliminary checks of the grounds for entering Ukraine via electronic notification of intention to visit Ukraine; and to decide which government agencies shall have powers to carry out such checks.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

French language year starts in fall in Ukraine

Savchenko requests Rada rescind decision to remove her from committee

Kyiv court turns down Yanukovych lawyer's request for new questioning of Poroshenko

Ukraine to prepare procedure for registration of foreigners and stateless persons at border checkpoints

Poroshenko signs law banning persons with firearms from entering state buildings

YanAir to launch Kharkiv-Batumi flight from June 4

Ombudsman, head of UN mission on human rights agree on cooperation

MP Bakulin summoned to Prosecutor General's Office on April 5

Defense witness for Yanukovych from Crimea tesifies about attacks on buses in 2014, says why she supported annexation

Brussels hosts premiere of film 'Cyborgs'

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА