Ukraine to oblige Russian visitors to give prior notice of travel, to introduce verification mechanism

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) resolution dated March 1, "On urgent measures to neutralize threats to national security in the field of migration policy," the president's website said.

Under the resolution, the government has one month to develop and submit for Rada consideration several bills, including changes to the laws "On the legal status of foreigners and non-citizens" and "On border control," which would introduce in respect of foreign, primarily Russian, citizens, and non-citizens from the migration-risk countries, a mechanism for preliminary checks of the grounds for entering Ukraine via electronic notification of intention to visit Ukraine; and to decide which government agencies shall have powers to carry out such checks.