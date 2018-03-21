Anton Gerashchenko publishes PGO motion on MP Savchenko's prosecution, detention

People's Front MP Anton Gerashchenko has published a scan copy of two resolutions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) on granting consent to the prosecution of unaffiliated MP Nadia Savchenko and on granting consent to her detention.

Both documents, dated March 15, 2018, were posted on Gerashchenko's page on Facebook on March 20.

According to the parliamentarian, he intends to vote for the removal of parliamentary immunity from Savchenko, but not to vote for her detention and arrest, so as not to "create an image of a victim for her," and also because he considers "it right that Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, instead of a motion on the arrest of Nadia Savchenko, submitted documents for the consent of the Verkhovna Rada to her compulsory examination in a psychiatric hospital."

According to the documents, the pretrial investigation established that from November 2017 to the present, Savchenko committed a series of grave and especially grave crimes against the principles of national security and against public security.

The motion notes that Savchenko, in unidentified circumstances, met with the head of the Officer Corps Center for Prisoner Release, Volodymyr Ruban, who was familiar with the leaders of the "DPR" terrorist organization, Alexander Zakharchenko and Alexander Timofeev.

"Being a radical personality, dissatisfied with the socio-economic situation in Ukraine and the actions of the heads of central government bodies, having clear disrespect for the Ukrainian president, the Verkhovna Rada and the government of Ukraine, sharing the views of the leaders of the 'DPR' terrorist organizations regarding the forcible overthrow of the constitutional order and seizure of state power in Ukraine [...] at an unidentified time, but no later than November 20, 2017, in an unidentified place, Savchenko entered into an agreement with Ruban, Zakharchenko, Timofeev and other unidentified persons [...] on the commission of actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power in Ukraine," the document says.

The motion notes that the accomplices decided to realize their intentions by committing a terrorist attack and encroaching on the lives of state and public figures, and a step-by-step action plan was drawn up for this purpose.

According to the text, the terrorist attack envisaged the use of weapons, explosions and other actions dangerous for the life and health of people, with the aim of intimidating the population.

"During the stay of the president of Ukraine, people's deputies, prime minister, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, state and public figures at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, using mortars, grenade launchers and firearms, to shell buildings in the 'government quarter' of Kyiv [...] Simultaneously, using grenades, to carry out explosions inside the building of the Verkhovna Rada, and, using firearms and explosive devices, to kill the abovementioned statesmen who will be present at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as to kill law enforcement officers who will commit actions on stopping the terrorist attack," reads the motion.

In addition, according to law enforcers, the perpetrators planned to carry out an armed seizure of the parliament building at night "and impede the activities of the Verkhovna Rada."

"At the same time, using mortars, grenade launchers, firearms and explosive devices, to carry out armed attacks on the housing and transport vehicles of statesmen and leaders of political parties, in particular, Petro Poroshenko, Arsen Avakov, Oleksandr Turchynov and others, with the aim of unlawful deprivation of their lives," reads the motion.