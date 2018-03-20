Facts

19:10 20.03.2018

Non-recognition of presidential elections in Crimea will become additional argument for imposing sanctions on Russia – Justice minister

Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko believes that the Verkhovna Rada's resolution on non-recognition of presidential elections in Crimea will be an additional argument of Ukrainian diplomacy for imposing additional sanctions on Russia.

"This is one of the arguments that we will provide to our partners in the United States and the European Union about imposing additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, since we absolutely do not recognize these pseudo-elections that took place on the territory of the annexed Crimea," Petrenko told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday, answering the question about what legal consequences of the adoption of the Verkhovna Rada's resolution on non-recognition of the presidential elections will have.

The minister stressed that such a resolution would be "an additional argument for Ukrainian diplomacy that they apply to impose sanctions on those individuals who were involved in organizing the electoral process in the Ukrainian Crimea."

Interfax-Ukraine
