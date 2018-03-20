Facts

16:23 20.03.2018

Hungary won't be able to block Ukraine-NATO bilateral relations – MFA

Hungary won't be able to block Ukraine-NATO bilateral relations – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not believe that Hungary can block the development of Ukraine-NATO bilateral relations.

"I do not think that Hungary can block bilateral relations at the NATO level ... It is unfortunate that before the elections in Hungary the pre-election rhetoric wins over bilateral relations and their positive components," Foreign Ministery's spokeswoman Mariana Betsa said in a comment to the Interfax- Ukraine on Tuesday.

At the same time Betsa added that the Ukrainian side is open to dialogue.

"It's a conscious political manipulation and a frank twist of reality. We are sorry, because we are constructive about dialogue on any issues ... We're constantly trying to interact with our Hungarian colleagues through the embassy and at various international venues," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said.

Betsa added that the deployment of a battalion of Ukrainian troops in Zakarpattia is possible for security reasons and to avoid provocation.

"The deployment of certain battalions of Ukrainian soldiers in the territory of a sovereign state is a personal matter of this state and the sovereign right of this state. Of course, we are concerned about the increasing provocations in the territory of Zakarpattia," the diplomat said.

Interfax-Ukraine
