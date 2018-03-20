Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands Russia let consul visit Ukrainian prisoner Sentsov

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called on Russia to grant access to the Ukrainian consul to Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, illegally imprisoned in the prison colony of the city of Labytnangi, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in Russia's Tyumen Oblast, MFA spokeswoman Mariana Betsa has said.

"In connection with the information about the deterioration of Sentsov's health, we demand that the Russian Federation immediately grant the consul access to Oleh #FreeSentsov," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sentsov's sister, Natalia Kaplan, reported she had received a letter from the brother who writes about the deterioration of his health.

"A letter from Oleh has arrived. He sends greetings to everyone and says that everything is fine with him, although he writes that his teeth are crumbling and his hair is falling out. He notes he is losing health slowly, but irretrievably," Kaplan wrote on Facebook.

As reported, the North Caucasus District Military Court in Russia's Rostov-on-Don in August 2015 sentenced Sentsov to 20-year imprisonment in a high-security penal colony. He was found guilty of creating a so-called terrorist organization in Russian-annexed Crimea.