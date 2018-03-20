Facts

14:18 20.03.2018

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands Russia let consul visit Ukrainian prisoner Sentsov

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands Russia let consul visit Ukrainian prisoner Sentsov

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called on Russia to grant access to the Ukrainian consul to Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, illegally imprisoned in the prison colony of the city of Labytnangi, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in Russia's Tyumen Oblast, MFA spokeswoman Mariana Betsa has said.

"In connection with the information about the deterioration of Sentsov's health, we demand that the Russian Federation immediately grant the consul access to Oleh #FreeSentsov," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sentsov's sister, Natalia Kaplan, reported she had received a letter from the brother who writes about the deterioration of his health.

"A letter from Oleh has arrived. He sends greetings to everyone and says that everything is fine with him, although he writes that his teeth are crumbling and his hair is falling out. He notes he is losing health slowly, but irretrievably," Kaplan wrote on Facebook.

As reported, the North Caucasus District Military Court in Russia's Rostov-on-Don in August 2015 sentenced Sentsov to 20-year imprisonment in a high-security penal colony. He was found guilty of creating a so-called terrorist organization in Russian-annexed Crimea.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Labytnangi penal colony says Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov is not in this prison

Ukraine preparing to exchange deserters Baranov, Odintsov for political prisoners Sentsov, Sushchenko

Film about Ukrainian film director Sentsov gets award at Hungarian festival – media

Klimkin supports Pussy Riot demo in support of Sentsov in Yakutsk

Moscow again refusing to extradite prisoners Sentsov, Kolchenko to Ukraine

Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov wrote five scripts in jail

Ukrainian ombudsman gives reasons why Sentsov and Kolchenko convicted in Russia should be extradited to Ukraine

Petrenko to initiate expansion of sanctions against Russian officials in case of refusal to release Sentsov, Kolchenko

Foreign ministry: Russia ignoring all Ukrainian requests for meeting with Sentsov

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry insists on releasing Sentsov and Kolchenko imprisoned by Russia

LATEST

Non-recognition of presidential elections in Crimea will become additional argument for imposing sanctions on Russia – Justice minister

Main military prosecutor's office completes investigation into Klymenko's 'tax platforms'

Hungary won't be able to block Ukraine-NATO bilateral relations – MFA

MP Savchenko says Presidential Administration ordered her 'liquidation' three times

G7 supports Venice Commission recommendations on e-declarations for anti-corruption activists in Ukraine

Ukraine, Qatar sign military and technical cooperation deal

EU supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, reform process

Ukrainian investigators to probe all possible theories behind former pilot Voloshyn's death

Groysman initiates examination of lawfulness of raids in Nova Poshta

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА