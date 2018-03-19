Facts

18:33 19.03.2018

Groysman initiates examination of lawfulness of raids in Nova Poshta

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has initiated the examination of legitimacy of searches in Nova Poshta LLC.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman instructed the Ministry of Justice, the Business Ombudsman Council, the Ukraine Investment Promotion Office to analyze the cases of searches at the enterprises that took place last week and prepare a meeting of the special commission formed in the framework of monitoring the implementation of the law on business protection "stop masks-show," the report says.

In particular, Groysman pointed out that last week a number of searches among the representatives of Ukrainian business were conducted.

"I want to say that I will defend legal, official business. We need to study out what is happening," the prime minister said.

He stressed it is necessary to draw conclusions on each case.

"In the coming weeks we will hold a meeting to check whether pressure was used (on business)," Groysman said.

As reported, on March 16 representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office conducted about 15 searches at the warehouse and office premises of Nova Poshta LLC in Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, and Dnipro. In addition, searches were conducted in a number of IT companies in Vinnytsia.

