Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

If presidential elections in Ukraine were held at the end of February 2018, the most number of votes would be received by Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko – 24.6% of all surveyed who planned to vote and selected a candidate.

According to the poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 15.5% of respondents said they would vote for Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko, 9.8% for incumbent Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, 9.7% for Opposition Bloc leader Yuriy Boiko, 9.5% for leader of the Za Zhyttia (For Life) Party Vadym Rabinovich.

Some 4.9% of respondents favored Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy, 3.9% gave their votes for Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, 3.8% for Svoboda Party leader Oleh Tyanhybok

The poll was taken from February 5 to February 21, 2018 "at the instructions of a client." Some 2,043 persons living in 110 towns and cities across Ukraine's regions (except in Crimea) were surveyed. Only areas under Ukrainian government control in Luhansk and Donetsk regions were included.

The statistical margin of error does not exceed 3.3% for indicators close to 50%, 2.8% for indicators close to 25%, 2.0% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%.