Facts

16:49 19.03.2018

MFA gives EU list of persons involved in organizing Russian presidential election in Crimea

MFA gives EU list of persons involved in organizing Russian presidential election in Crimea

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has handed over to the foreign ministers of the European Union a list of more than 140 persons involved in organizing and conducting an illegal election in the annexed Crimea, political director of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleksiy Makeyev has said.

"We handed over the list. There are more than 140 people there," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa, in turn, told Interfax-Ukraine that the list did not include ordinary citizens who participated in the voting.

"Today we handed over this list in Brussels, during the minister's visit, with a view to further introduction of sanctions against these people... These are, for example, members of electoral commissions and those who are involved in organizing the election. Of course, ordinary citizens were not included," Betsa said.

As reported, Ukraine has decided to draw up a list of persons on whom sanctions may be extended after the Russian presidential election in the annexed Crimea.

"We are talking about personal sanctions for those who take part in the organization of this election or contributed to this election. We are now working on the appropriate list, but we need to go through another verification procedure, but in the near future we will give it to our partners," Klimkin told reporters in Kyiv on March 16.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, world not to recognize results of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

Kyiv's new cooperation program with IMF not being discussed yet - finance minister

LATEST

Ukrainian investigators to probe all possible theories behind former pilot Voloshyn's death

Groysman initiates examination of lawfulness of raids in Nova Poshta

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

Acting director of Mykolaiv airport Voloshyn shots himself dead

Ukraine, Kuwait agree on cooperation in military, scientific and sports spheres

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Nova Poshta

Poroshenko urges intl partners to step up sanctions on Kremlin

No suspicion notices drawn up after searches at Nova Poshta

Poroshenko calls on Kuwaiti investors to take part in privatization in Ukraine

Nova Poshta claims Ddos attacks

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА