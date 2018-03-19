MFA gives EU list of persons involved in organizing Russian presidential election in Crimea

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has handed over to the foreign ministers of the European Union a list of more than 140 persons involved in organizing and conducting an illegal election in the annexed Crimea, political director of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleksiy Makeyev has said.

"We handed over the list. There are more than 140 people there," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa, in turn, told Interfax-Ukraine that the list did not include ordinary citizens who participated in the voting.

"Today we handed over this list in Brussels, during the minister's visit, with a view to further introduction of sanctions against these people... These are, for example, members of electoral commissions and those who are involved in organizing the election. Of course, ordinary citizens were not included," Betsa said.

As reported, Ukraine has decided to draw up a list of persons on whom sanctions may be extended after the Russian presidential election in the annexed Crimea.

"We are talking about personal sanctions for those who take part in the organization of this election or contributed to this election. We are now working on the appropriate list, but we need to go through another verification procedure, but in the near future we will give it to our partners," Klimkin told reporters in Kyiv on March 16.