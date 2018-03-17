Poroshenko will visit Kuwait on March 18-19, Qatar on March 19-20

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay a state visit to Kuwait on March 18-19 and Qatar on March 19-20, the presidential press service has reported.

The program of visit to Kuwait envisages Poroshenko's negotiations with Kuwait Amir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait Jabir al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait Marzouq Ali al-Ghanim, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah.

In addition, the president will meet with the leadership of the leading investment funds in Kuwait.

"Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of Ukrainian-Kuwaiti cooperation in trade and economic, military and technical, investment and humanitarian spheres. A number of bilateral documents are to be signed," the press service said.

On March 19-20 Poroshenko will pay an official visit to Qatar, where he will hold negotiations with Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Interior Minister Abdallah bin Nasir bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The president is also expected to attend the opening of the international agricultural exhibition Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition 2018.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of Ukrainian-Qatari cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, agriculture and other spheres.

A number of bilateral documents are to be signed.