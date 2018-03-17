Facts

12:05 17.03.2018

Poroshenko urges Erdogan not to recognize presidential elections in Crimea

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during a phone conversation expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and also urged not to recognize the results of presidential elections in Crimea, the press service of the Ukrainian leader has said.

"Crimea is Ukraine. And we count on traditional support from Turkey," the head of state said.

Poroshenko noted that the conversation was taking place on the eve of the presidential elections in Russia, which it intended to hold in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The parties agreed on a timetable of subsequent contacts at the highest level, including for the purpose of holding the seventh meeting of the high-level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey.

The sides also called for the finalization of negotiations on the free trade area agreement between the two countries as soon as possible.

