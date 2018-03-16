Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the format of the Anti-Terrorist Operation will be changed to the Joint Forces Operation.

"The format of the ATO will be changed to the Joint Forces Operation. The management of the forces and means of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations and law enforcement bodies will be entrusted to the Joint Forces commander," presidential press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko quoted Poroshenko as saying during his visit to Donetsk region on Friday.