EU firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has said that the European Union remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The European Union reiterates that it does not recognize and continues to condemn this violation of international law. It remains a direct challenge to international security, with grave implications for the international legal order that protects the unity and sovereignty of all States," she said in a statement released in Brussels on Friday.

The document notes that the EU remains committed to fully implementing its non-recognition policy, including through restrictive measures.

"The EU calls again on UN Member States to consider similar non-recognition measures in line with the UNGA Resolution 68/262. The European Union does not recognize the holding of elections by the Russian Federation in the Crimean peninsula," Mogherini said.

According to her, Russia's "ongoing militarization of the peninsula continues to impact the security situation in the Black Sea region."

"In violation of international humanitarian law, Russian citizenship and conscription in the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been imposed on Crimean residents," reads the statement.

The EU also "condemns the construction of the Kerch Bridge without Ukraine's consent and the limitations it has already imposed on the freedom of transit." The EU foreign policy chief notes that since the illegal annexation by Russia, the human rights situation in the Crimean peninsula has deteriorated further.

"Residents of the peninsula face systematic restrictions of fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression, religion or belief and association and the right to peaceful assembly," Mogherini said.

"The rights of the Crimean Tatars have been gravely violated through the shutting down of Crimean Tatar media outlets, the banning of the activities of the Mejlis, their self-governing body, and the persecution of its leaders and members of their community. Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and all ethnic and religious communities in the peninsula must be ensured the possibility to maintain and develop their culture, traditions, education and identity," she said.

The EU again called for the immediate release of Oleh Sentsov, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Mykola Semena and "all those who have been detained and sentenced in breach of international law." The statement notes that journalists, human rights defenders and defense lawyers should be able to work independently and without undue interference.

The European Union also called for full compliance with international human rights standards in the peninsula.

"All pending cases of human rights violations and abuses, such as enforced disappearances, torture and killings should be thoroughly investigated. Full, free and unrestricted access for international human rights actors to the whole territory of Ukraine, including Crimea and Sevastopol, continues to be paramount. The EU recalls UNGA Resolution 72/190 of December 19, 2017, and calls for its full implementation, including the Russian Federation's obligations under applicable international humanitarian law," reads the statement.