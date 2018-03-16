Facts

15:49 16.03.2018

Security situation improves this week in Donbas - OSCE SMM

Security situation improves this week in Donbas - OSCE SMM

 The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has noted a significant improvement in the security situation in Donbas last week, as the number of shelling cases has significantly decreased, OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug has said.

"At the beginning of last week, the sides, having recommitted to the ceasefire the week before, to a large extent stopped firing weapons. In places that have over the past four years become a byword for violence, the OSCE SMM mostly observed a relative calm situation," he said at a briefing in Friday.

"The recommitment to the ceasefire came into effect a minute after midnight on March 5. In the week that followed, the OSCE SMM observed an 82% reduction in the level of violence all along the contact line compared to the previous week," Hug added.

According to him, the recorded use of weapons that should have been withdrawn in accordance with the Minsk agreement constituted only 4% of the total number of violations last week. At the same time, Hug noted that such weapons were in fact used on 13 occasions compared to over 300 times the week before.

He added that people in many areas along the contact line were able for the first time in months to go about their everyday lives with less fear and in less danger than before.

However, he said that the situation on the ground was by no means ideal.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Ukraine reports 4 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions with no casualties reported - HQ

Ukrainian mission to OSCE calls not to recognize Russia's presidential elections in annexed Crimea

Militants again fire on car with employees of Donetsk water filtration station with no casualties reported – JCCC

Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 3 times on Thursday, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

LATEST

EU firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Poroshenko appoints Serhiy Nayev commander of Joint Forces

Ukraine, world not to recognize results of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

Poroshenko visits liberated Katerynivka, Zolote in Luhansk region - press secretary

Hungary has reached 'red line' – Ukrainian FM

Stockholm arbitration will hold hearings on Ukrnafta minor shareholders' lawsuit against Ukraine in Oct

Rada appoints People's Front MP Liudmyla Denisova as ombudsman

Semenchenko says he cannot come to interrogation on Friday

Rada fires Gontareva from post of NBU head

Lutsenko submits motions to Rada for prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Savchenko

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА