Ukraine reports 4 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions with no casualties reported - HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas four times in the past 24 hours, no Ukrainian soldiers were reported as killed or wounded in action, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces continued to violate the conditions for a complete ceasefire, mounting four shelling attacks on positions of the Ukrainian army," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the Luhansk sector, the enemy used grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms against the Ukrainian fortified positions near the villages of Luhanske and Stanytsia Luhanska.

In the Donetsk sector, the defenders of the villages of Vodiane and Lebedynske came under fire from 82mm mortars and small arms.