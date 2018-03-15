Rada appoints People's Front MP Liudmyla Denisova as ombudsman

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed people's deputy from the People's Front Party faction Liudmyla Denisova as the human rights commissioner.

Such a decision was supported by 280 people's deputies in an open vote at a plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Earlier, the procedure for appointing an ombudsman was provided for voting by ballots. People's deputies have made changes in the legislation, which provide for an open vote in the hall. However, the law on the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada still provides for a closed procedure on secret voting by ballots.

An hour earlier, Petro Poroshenko Bloc member Serhiy Alekseyev, who also claimed to be the Verkhovna Rada authorized representative for human rights, withdrew his candidacy.