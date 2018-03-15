Lutsenko submits motions to Rada for prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Savchenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion on granting the consent to bring to criminal responsibility, the detention and arrest of Ukraine's MP (non-factional) Nadia Savchenko.

"Documents on Savchenko have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada," spokeswoman of Prosecutor General, Yuriy Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan wrote on Twitter and posted a photocopy of Lutsenko's motion to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.

"I hereby, in accordance with legislation, send for approval recommendations for the authorization of the prosecution, detention, and arrest of Ukrainian parliamentarian Nadia Viktorivna Savchenko," Lutsenko wrote in his letter.

The prosecutor general also submitted to the Rada materials substantiating his recommendations.

"Investigators have irrefutable evidence that Savchenko personally planned, personally recruited, and personally issued orders on how to carry out a terrorist attack here, in this [parliament] hall: destroy two loges in the parliament using two combat grenades, use mortars to shoot at the parliament dome, and use machineguns to kill the survivors," he said earlier on Thursday.