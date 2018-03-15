Facts

12:25 15.03.2018

Rada excludes Savchenko from national security committee

Rada excludes Savchenko from national security committee

The Verkhovna Rada has excluded independent MP Nadia Savchenko from the National Security and Defense Committee.

This decision was supported by 261 MPs at the plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Corresponding draft resolution (No. 5543) was initiated by members of the National Security Committee in December 2016.

In the explanatory note to the document, the authors point out that Savchenko met with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples Republics (DPR/LPR) and also note that the MP participates in the committee meetings, where they consider information that is classified as state secret.

"In order to prevent the disclosure of information that relates to state secrets and considering that a committee member should participate in meetings where issues related to state secrets will be considered, it is necessary to adopt this decision in the near future," the explanatory note says.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Ukrainian captives can be released in Russia within three months after presidential elections - Savchenko

Savchenko arrives at Boryspil Airport from Munich

Prosecutor general to seek MP Savchenko's arrest if she fails to come to SBU for interrogation

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

Savchenko intends to run for president of Ukraine

Ukrainian nationalists hurl eggs at Nadia Savchenko

Poroshenko signs bill abolishing 'Savchenko law'

Rada cancels Savchenko law

Rada dismisses bill on amendments to 'Savchenko law'

LATEST

Lutsenko submits motions to Rada for prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Savchenko

Rada strips Opposition Bloc member Bakulin of immunity

Kyiv demands withdrawal of illegal armed groups and weapons from Donbas - Olifer

Ukraine launches production of large caliber artillery ammunition

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until it returns Crimea to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over Putin's visit to Crimea on March 14

Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

MAKO Holding owner Oleksandr Yanukovych fires himself as supervisory board head

UK freezes high-level contacts with Russia, expels 23 Russian diplomats, cancels FM Lavrov's visit to London

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА