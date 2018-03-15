Facts

10:59 15.03.2018

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until it returns Crimea to Ukraine

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until it returns Crimea to Ukraine

Crimea-related sanctions against Russia will remain in place until it returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert has said in a statement on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"We reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Crimea is part of Ukraine and our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine," she said in a statement on March 14.

It notes that "four years ago this week, Russia held an illegitimate, fabricated 'referendum' in Ukraine in a futile attempt to legitimize its purported annexation of Ukrainian territory" and "Crimean residents were compelled to vote under scrutiny by heavily armed Russian troops."

"Russia's claim that Ukrainians made a free choice in that sham 'referendum' has always lacked credibility," reads the statement.

The Department of State said that "Russian occupation authorities have subjected Crimean Tatars, ethnic Ukrainians, pro-Ukrainian activists, civil society members, and independent journalists to politically motivated prosecution and ongoing repression, while methodically suppressing nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets."

Nauert said, while commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the peninsula, that he "reiterated Russia's false claims to Ukrainian territory in another open admission that the Russian government disdains the international order and disrespects the territorial integrity of sovereign nations."

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over Putin's visit to Crimea on March 14

Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

UK freezes high-level contacts with Russia, expels 23 Russian diplomats, cancels FM Lavrov's visit to London

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

Crimean Tatars not to participate in Russian presidential elections on March 18 - Chubarov

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

LATEST

Lutsenko submits motions to Rada for prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Savchenko

Rada strips Opposition Bloc member Bakulin of immunity

Rada excludes Savchenko from national security committee

Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Ukrainian captives can be released in Russia within three months after presidential elections - Savchenko

Kyiv demands withdrawal of illegal armed groups and weapons from Donbas - Olifer

Ukraine launches production of large caliber artillery ammunition

MAKO Holding owner Oleksandr Yanukovych fires himself as supervisory board head

Savchenko arrives at Boryspil Airport from Munich

Prosecutor general to seek MP Savchenko's arrest if she fails to come to SBU for interrogation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА