17:59 14.03.2018

Prosecutor general to seek MP Savchenko's arrest if she fails to come to SBU for interrogation

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said that if unaffiliated Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko fails to come to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for interrogation, he will be obliged to submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on the removal of parliamentary immunity from her, criminal prosecution and arrest.

"I directly appeal to her [Savchenko] with the request to arrive tomorrow at 11.00 for interrogation to the SBU investigator and give explanations on the case. If she does not do so, I, as Ukraine's prosecutor general, have sufficient grounds and authority to table in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a motion idea on removing parliamentary immunity from her, detaining and arresting this people's deputy," Lutsenko told journalists in the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday.

At the same time, he added: "I understand that she is abroad, but modern vehicles allow you to arrive tomorrow for questioning in a case that is very important to the whole state."

According to Lutsenko, Savchenko is currently in Spain.

He did not specify what the essence of suspicions that could be put forward against Savchenko.

"In fact, the SBU did a very serious job by thwarting a large-scale terrorist act in the Ukrainian parliament," Lutsenko said.

According to him, the investigation has a rather large amount of evidence, including court-authorized audio and video recordings, "which reveal the picture of a planned and well plotted terrorist act inside the Verkhovna Rada."

He noted that in this connection, not only Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps Center for Prisoner Release, was arrested, but also the investigation asked Savchenko to come for interrogation to the investigator.

The SBU said earlier that it had handed summonses to the Verkhovna Rada secretariat on Monday for Savchenko to be questioned on March 13 and 15 in the criminal case of Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps POW Liberation Center.

Savchenko said that she had not received a summons to the SBU but promised to appear if one was delivered to her personally.

Savchenko said she was "on a planned working trip to the European Parliament in Strasbourg [from March 12 to 16], where EU parliamentary sessions are under way."

The SBU expects Savchenko to come for interrogation on March 15.

As reported, on March 8, Ruban was detained at a checkpoint in Donbas with an arsenal of weapons. He was bringing these weapons from the occupied territory to the government-controlled part of Donbas.

Ruban is suspected of preparing armed attacks on the highest state officials, preparing a terrorist act with the use of weapons and explosions that could pose a threat to life and health of people.

In addition, Ruban planned "to use mortars, grenade launchers, small arms and explosive devices to carry out an armed attack on the residences of statesmen, political leaders, in particular: Petro Poroshenko, Arsen Avakov, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Oleksandr Turchynov and others with the purpose of their murder."

According to the suspicion note, Ruban decided to commit a terrorist act to assassinate the president of Ukraine and other top officials, as well as a large number of people in Kyiv to create a "state of chaos, destabilize the internal situation in the state, paint Ukraine to the world community as a state where there is virtually no government power; create conditions under which the forces involved in conducting the anti-terrorist operation will be moved from the Ukraine's east to Kyiv, which "will enable Russia to launch a full-scale offensive and introduce into the territory of Ukraine under the guise of armed 'peacekeeping forces' units of the Russian Armed Forces and illegal armed formations of terrorist organizations "DPR" and "LPR", to continue the military occupation of Ukraine."

Ruban is suspected of committing crimes under Part 1, Article 14, Part 3, Article 258 (preparation of a terrorist attack), Part 1, Article 263 (carrying, possession, acquisition, manufacturing, repair, transfer or sale of firearms, except hunting weapons), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices without statutory permission) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On March 9, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv ruled to arrest Ruban for two months.

