Facts

14:37 14.03.2018

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

Elections of the Russian president on the territory of the annexed Crimea cannot be legitimate, Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen has said.

"From the Austrian point of view, it is clear that the annexation of Crimea was, is and will be illegal. And this is also the European Union's stance. Therefore, there cannot be legitimate elections to the Russian parliament or president in this territory," Alexander Van der Bellen said in a joint meeting with President Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with media representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time he stressed: "This is not only my point of view. It is the unequivocal point of view of the whole Austrian government."

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

Crimean Tatars not to participate in Russian presidential elections on March 18 - Chubarov

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

Rada asks intl community not to recognize legitimacy of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

Constitutional commission should discuss proposal on Crimean Tatar autonomy - Poroshenko

Russia created in Crimea self-reliant grouping capable of carrying threat to coastal territories of entire Black Sea region

It's important that all Ukraine's intl partners clearly state about illegality of holding presidential elections in Crimea

Possibility of holding elections in Russian diplomatic mission in Ukraine depends on Moscow's actions in Crimea

LATEST

Ukraine ready to increase its participation in UN peacekeeping missions – Poroshenko

Ukrainian volunteers proved to whole world that Ukraine won't allow anyone determine its fate – Poroshenko

Law enforcement agencies block subversive pro-Russia centers across Ukraine

Militants again fire on car with employees of Donetsk water filtration station with no casualties reported – JCCC

Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ukrainian national team not to participate in 9th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Russia

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА