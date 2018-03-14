Facts

11:41 14.03.2018

Militants again fire on car with employees of Donetsk water filtration station with no casualties reported – JCCC

 The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Coordination and Control (JCCC) has reported about the next firing of the vehicles of the employees of the Donetsk Water Filtration Station, the second in a row.

"This is the second time in the last two days. Fortunately, none of the filtration station's employees suffered," the staff of the Ukrainian army operation in Donbas reported on Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian side of the JCCC, the second shelling took place near the city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region.

"Taking into account the results of the investigative assessment of the terrain violation of the ceasefire regime, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM that the use of small arms by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this section of the road is absolutely impossible," the report says.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC views these cases as a clear provocation aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and notes that its units comply with the Minsk agreements and ensure all measures to maintain the ceasefire throughout the disengagement line in the east of Ukraine.

As reported, on March 12, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC reported that the car was attacked by the militants, who transported the shifted personnel to the filtration station. However, the casualties were not reported.

