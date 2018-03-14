Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted four attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as suffered a combat trauma, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces have repeatedly violated the conditions for a complete ceasefire regime mounting four shelling attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders," the staff of the Ukrainian army operation in Donbas reported on Facebook.

Grenade launchers and heavy machineguns fired on Ukrainian strongholds near Luhanske, and grenade launchers and small arms were used in the vicinity of Artemivsk in the Luhansk sector, the staff said.

The enemy fired 82mm mortars, heavy machineguns, and small arms on Ukrainian army strongholds near Pisky, and small arms were used against positions at the Butovka mine in the Donetsk sector, it said.