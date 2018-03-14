Facts

10:00 14.03.2018

Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted four attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as suffered a combat trauma, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces have repeatedly violated the conditions for a complete ceasefire regime mounting four shelling attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders," the staff of the Ukrainian army operation in Donbas reported on Facebook.

Grenade launchers and heavy machineguns fired on Ukrainian strongholds near Luhanske, and grenade launchers and small arms were used in the vicinity of Artemivsk in the Luhansk sector, the staff said.

The enemy fired 82mm mortars, heavy machineguns, and small arms on Ukrainian army strongholds near Pisky, and small arms were used against positions at the Butovka mine in the Donetsk sector, it said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Militants again fire on car with employees of Donetsk water filtration station with no casualties reported – JCCC

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 3 times on Thursday, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

Militants shell residential areas of Schastia, number of buildings damaged, no one hurt

Presidential order to signal start of combined forces' operation in Donbas

Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

Disengagement of troops and weapons may take place near Stanytsia Luhanska on March 5

LATEST

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

Ukraine ready to increase its participation in UN peacekeeping missions – Poroshenko

Ukrainian volunteers proved to whole world that Ukraine won't allow anyone determine its fate – Poroshenko

Law enforcement agencies block subversive pro-Russia centers across Ukraine

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ukrainian national team not to participate in 9th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Russia

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА