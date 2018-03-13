Facts

14:29 13.03.2018

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

Pressure has increased on the Ukrainians in the occupied Crimea, especially on the Crimean Tatar population, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Refat Chubarov has said.

"There is unbelievable pressure, especially for the last three or four weeks. There is not a single family of Crimean Tatars, to whom the so-called agitators came in. Notable figures of the Crimean Tatar population, for example, spiritual Islamic persons, teachers, doctors, businessmen - are summoned to the FSB, others structures and are called to facilitate the holding of elections. If they see that people reject this, they are threatened," Chubarov told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, the pressure on all citizens of Ukraine in Crimea, especially the Crimean Tatars, is now "simply frenzied." Chubarov noted that such pressure is carried out in order to ensure a high turnout.

"Invaders extremely need high turnout, because they will falsify everything there, add any numbers. But they want the cameras to photograph groups of people who visit these so-called polling stations," he explained.

At the same time, Chubarov added that the Crimean Tatar community does not plan to hold political actions on election day and will focus on monitoring the holding of elections in the occupied Crimea.

