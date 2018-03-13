Facts

12:21 13.03.2018

Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin calls on the residents of the occupied Crimea neither take part nor help in organizing the election of the Russian president.

"I urge not to help the Russian occupation authorities organize these elections and take part in these elections. Now the FSB is calling and threatening relatives of those who do not want to go to the polls," Klimkin told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He noted that residents of the occupied Crimea live in constant fear. "What we need to do is to achieve access by international organizations to the occupied Crimea," the minister said.

According to Klimkin, it is necessary to maintain sanctions and increase international pressure on Russia. In addition, it is necessary to create an informal association of the "Friendship Group of Ukraine" for the de-occupation of Crimea.

The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

Klimkin thanks Ukrainian police for solving crimes related to arson attacks on Hungarian culture center in Uzhgorod

Abolition of Kivalov-Kolesnichenko "language" law shouldn't alarm nation's minorities – Klimkin

Possibility of holding elections in Russian diplomatic mission in Ukraine depends on Moscow's actions in Crimea

Compensation amount for breach of sea law as for Ukraine to be determined by Intl Tribunal, supposed to be significant

Foreign Ministry demands from Russia to end politically motivated persecution of Crimean Tatars

Klimkin believes residents of occupied Donbas and Crimea will choose European integration

Normandy Four foreign ministers to meet late on Friday or on Saturday – Klimkin

Kyiv working in Normandy format and with U.S. on Donbas conflict – Klimkin

Klimkin says Ukraine prepared memorandum under maritime convention due to Russia's violations

LATEST

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ukrainian national team not to participate in 9th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Russia

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

UK calls on Russia to immediately release all Ukrainian political prisoners

Special pretrial investigation opened against 'LPR' militants

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

Groysman asks law enforcers to check Liashko's statements on 4G tenders

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА