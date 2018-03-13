Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin calls on the residents of the occupied Crimea neither take part nor help in organizing the election of the Russian president.

"I urge not to help the Russian occupation authorities organize these elections and take part in these elections. Now the FSB is calling and threatening relatives of those who do not want to go to the polls," Klimkin told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He noted that residents of the occupied Crimea live in constant fear. "What we need to do is to achieve access by international organizations to the occupied Crimea," the minister said.

According to Klimkin, it is necessary to maintain sanctions and increase international pressure on Russia. In addition, it is necessary to create an informal association of the "Friendship Group of Ukraine" for the de-occupation of Crimea.

The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18.