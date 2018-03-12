Facts

18:13 12.03.2018

Crimean Tatars not to participate in Russian presidential elections on March 18 - Chubarov

Crimean Tatars will not participate in illegal Russian presidential elections on March 18, which will be conducted by Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people has said in an address.

"Crimean Tatars will not take part in illegal elections on March 18, 2018, which will be conducted by Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea," reads the address, the text of which was published on the Facebook page of the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Refat Chubarov.

The Mejlis stated that the holding of presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea was illegal, so "citizens who will directly participate in their preparation and conduct will be considered those who violated the current legislation of Ukraine."

The Mejlis also reported pressure and threats against Crimean Tatars from Russian invaders and local collaborators in order to coerce them into participating in illegal elections.

"At the same time, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, being in constant and close interaction with compatriots living in all towns and districts of Crimea, notes that the absolute majority of the Crimean Tatars are full of dignity and courage to resist blackmail and threats coming from Russian invaders," the address says.

