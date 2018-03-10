One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

Illegal armed groups operating in Donbas have fired three times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, killing one serviceman and wounding one more, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have repeatedly violated the terms of an indefinite ceasefire in the military operations zone, firing three times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed as a result of enemy fire. One more defender was wounded. The injured soldier was taken to a medical institution and provided with medical assistance," reads a report posted on the Facebook page of the headquarters early on Saturday.

In the Luhansk sector, the enemy fired from small arms at Ukrainian fortified positions near Stanytsia Luhanska.

In the Donetsk sector, illegal armed groups used small arms twice. In particular, the aggressor shelled the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Avdiyivka and Vodiane.