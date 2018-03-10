Facts

12:34 10.03.2018

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

Illegal armed groups operating in Donbas have fired three times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, killing one serviceman and wounding one more, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have repeatedly violated the terms of an indefinite ceasefire in the military operations zone, firing three times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed as a result of enemy fire. One more defender was wounded. The injured soldier was taken to a medical institution and provided with medical assistance," reads a report posted on the Facebook page of the headquarters early on Saturday.

In the Luhansk sector, the enemy fired from small arms at Ukrainian fortified positions near Stanytsia Luhanska.

In the Donetsk sector, illegal armed groups used small arms twice. In particular, the aggressor shelled the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Avdiyivka and Vodiane.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 3 times on Thursday, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

Militants shell residential areas of Schastia, number of buildings damaged, no one hurt

Presidential order to signal start of combined forces' operation in Donbas

Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

Disengagement of troops and weapons may take place near Stanytsia Luhanska on March 5

Russia financed militants who tried to break through Ukrainian army's defense near Krasnohorivka in July 2017 - PGO

OSCE SMM spots 28 tanks, over 30 other armored vehicles in Donetsk

OSCE mission spotted tanks, howitzers in occupied Donbas - Ukrainian side of JCCC

No losses in 13 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past 24 hours - HQ

LATEST

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

NATO grants Ukraine status of aspirant country

Ruban actively works with Ukrainian Choice Leader Medvedchuk since 2013

SBU believes Ruban's actions were coordinated from Russia

Security Service prevents large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Kyiv court arrests head of Prisoner Release Center Ruban for 2 months

Poroshenko orders SBU chief to take under his personal control case of Prisoner Release Center head Ruban

Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

Ukrainian authorities detain one of Kyiv's captives exchange negotiators in Donbas

У Польщі автобус з українцями потрапив в аварію, є загиблі

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА