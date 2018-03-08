Facts

13:02 08.03.2018

NATO positively assesses pace of defense industry reform in Ukraine – results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO working group

The Ukraine-NATO joint working group at a meeting on March 5 and March 6 in Brussels discussed the pace of reforms in the defense industry of Ukraine, the press service of the Ukroboronprom State Concern has reported.

According to the report, the program of Ukroboronprom reformation was discussed at the meeting, as well as the reforms conducted by the concern.

Meeting participants discussed plans on the creation of transparent vertically integrated industrial clusters in the Ukroboronprom. They would include state-owned enterprises of the concern and private defense companies.

The press service said that meeting participants paid special attention to corporatization of Ukroboronprom's enterprises with their transformation into joint-stock companies, 100% of shares of which will belong to the state. These measures include development of transparent governance structures and attracting private investors, in order to integrate Ukrainian defense industry into the global production system.

A U.S. representative to NATO took favorable view of Ukraine's defense reform during the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine joint working group devoted to the defense reform, the concern said.

The press service said that the decision on holding seminar entitled "NATO Experience in Procurement of Armaments and Military Equipment, Pricing and Price Control" in Ukraine was made.

Ukroboronprom Concern Head Pavlo Bukin, who took part in the meeting, said that the top priority tasks of the concern are ensuring the smallest production cost of armaments and military equipment.

"For this purpose, the pricing procedure in Ukraine should be brought to standards used in NATO countries. This will allow accelerating development of enterprises and directing funds to modernization of production facilities of defense enterprises," he said.

