13:40 07.03.2018

Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents to share evidence of attacks on them in Donbas with OSCE, CE

Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents to share evidence of attacks on them in Donbas with OSCE, CE

First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents who came under fire in Donbas to provide information on such cases, which will be shared with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe.

"As the presidential envoy in the peace process in Donbas, I've run into the following problem: we have not monitored instances of shelling of journalists in the war zone, violations of journalists' professional rights by terrorists who are shelling Ukrainian territory," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

She stressed that she was going to fix it. "I'm appealing to all war correspondents that have come under fire in the conflict zone – please provide me with the following information: where, when, under what circumstances [it happened], and if there is footage – I would really appreciate it. The Foreign Ministry and I will do our best to share these facts with, among others, the OSCE and the Council of Europe," Gerashchenko mentioned her plans.

Such photos and videos "will serve as evidence in international courts during our lawsuits against the Russian Federation," she said.

"But it's wrong that even now we don't used all international platforms to raise the issue of attacks on journalists, injuries and murders now," she added.

