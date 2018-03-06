Court extends Yefremov's arrest for two months

The Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region, which is hearing the case of Head of the Party of Regions faction in the Verkhovna Rada of the 7th convocation Oleksandr Yefremov, has extended his term of detention until May 3, 2018, inclusive.

The ruling was made by the court at a sitting on March 5, the Ukrainian Prosecutor's General Office reported.

As reported, Yefremov on July 30, 2016 was detained on suspicion of threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in an airport in Kyiv. He is also charged with supporting the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and the illegal acquisition of property belonging to Luhanskvuhillia.

The Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region is currently hearing the case on charges of Yefremov in complicity with terrorists, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and high treason.

Yefremov is suspected of organizing the seizure of the building of Luhansk Regional State Administration in the spring 2014, supporting a foreign organization to conduct disruptive activities against Ukraine and supporting and establishing a terrorist organization - the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic."