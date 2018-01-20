FM sees 'Russian influence' in attempt to attack Ukrainian Embassy in Athens

Unidentified persons attempted to attack the Ukrainian Embassy in Athens by throwing Molotov cocktails last night, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"There was an attempt to attack our embassy in Athens with bottle bombs last night. Probably those were radicals influenced by Russia," Klimkin said on Twitter.

No one was injured, and the embassy has been put under 24-hour security, he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariana Betsa, in turn, said live on the 112 Ukraine television channel that cars of employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece had been set on fire.

"Today, at 06.19, a group of unidentified individuals set fire to private cars of employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece. In addition, they hurled Molotov cocktails at the territory adjacent to the embassy building... No one was hurt," she said.

According to Betsa, rescuers and police were called in, the Greek side started an investigation, and the embassy was put under 24-hour surveillance and security.

"Our minister plans to hold a conversation with a Greek minister in the next few hours," she said.

She said it was probable that the attack had been carried out by radicals influenced by Russia, adding that a Russian anarchist website had been the first to report the incident in Greece.

"For our part, we are taking measures to strengthen the security of diplomatic missions and personnel in other countries," Betsa said, adding that at the moment there is no reason to talk about threats in other countries, "although nothing can be excluded."