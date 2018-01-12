Putin's offer to return captured ships from Crimea to Ukraine humiliating – MP Vinnyk

Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Ivan Vinnyk, has described as humiliating an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand over to Ukraine the military hardware that remained in occupied Crimea, and does not believe that this will be followed by some practical steps.

"Putin is in no way going to improve Ukraine's combat capacity... On this basis, there is no need to expect that Putin is ready to transfer something really efficient, combat-ready, what the Ukrainian Armed Forces need today... There will be no consequences from this. This statement in relation to Ukraine, in my opinion, is humiliating. This way he tries to humiliate Ukraine," Vinnyk said live on the 112 Ukraine television channel on Friday.

He also expressed confidence that this statement by Putin had been made "mainly for domestic consumers in the Russian Federation" as part of the election campaign of the head of the Russian state.

The parliamentarian also expects that this proposal will not be followed by any reaction from top-ranking Ukrainian officials.

"I don't think that legally the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will officially react. Deputies have reacted - they have the right to express their position. I personally do not expect any reaction from state leaders," Vinnyk said.

Putin said on January 11 that Russia was ready to give back to Ukraine the combat equipment the Ukrainian army and fleet abandoned when leaving the Crimean Peninsula.

However, he added, the Ukrainian military equipment "is in poor condition."

"But it's none of our business. This is the condition it actually was in. And naturally, nobody has ever serviced it all these years," Putin said.