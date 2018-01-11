Facts

14:10 11.01.2018

Court ruling on $1.5 bln special confiscation involving Yanukovych classified due to ongoing investigation – PGO

Court ruling on $1.5 bln special confiscation involving Yanukovych classified due to ongoing investigation – PGO

 The text of a ruling by Kramatorsk's District Court on special confiscation of $1.5 billion from disgraced ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies has been classified because investigatory measures are underway and the safety of participants of the process should be provided, Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office Yevhen Yenin has said.

"Our investigation has much more information at its disposal than that contained in the Al Jazeera article, so, as of today, in the interests of the investigation, we cannot say everything we know now," Yenin said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday. He added that most of the companies listed in the court ruling are still under investigation, including those registered outside of Ukraine.

"In this country it costs only several thousand dollars to assassinate a person. Imagine the risks faced by the witnesses in the case who are cooperating with investigators," Yenin said, adding: "As for the court decision, we are convinced it is absolutely legal. I cannot now divulge all details, but I would say that it is not the only one that enabled us to confiscate the named assets. It was preceded by 30 verdicts involving other participants of the criminal group."

As earlier reported, Al Jazeera on January 10, 2017 published a 95-page text of Kramatorsk's City Court ruling, dated March 28, 2017, which was later classified because it contained state secrets.

The court verdict is posted on the TV channel's website both in Ukrainian and in English.

Al Jazeera argues that the verdict reveals the scheme through which public funds were embezzled under Yanukovych, and asks why the court verdict was classified.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

PGO winds up pretrial investigation involving Staviysky, summons him to appear court to review case against him in a week

Ukraine's prosecutors neither confirm, nor deny authenticity of Yanukovych special confiscation ruling published by Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera publishes Kramatorsk City Court's secret verdict on special confiscation

Yanukovych's lawyers in Russia working with witnesses in high treason case

Prosecutor's office wants examination to confirm identity of Putin, Shoigu, Aksionov on videos in Yanukovych treason case

Court hearing on Yanukovych high treason to continue on Jan 17 due to lawyers' business trip

Police reports suspicion in Nozdrovska's murder – Lutsenko

Decision on possible extradition of Saakashvili to be made by Justice ministry after completion of check

Law on amnesty was used by 532 people in Ukraine in 2017

Names of suspects in downed Malaysian airliner to be revealed after official notification

LATEST

Romania still believes language clause of education law affects rights of minorities in Ukraine - Melescanu

Ukraine, Romania to open new checkpoints in 2018

National TV Council orders unscheduled checks on Inter, STB channels

Ukraine, partners prevent Russian delegation from returning to PACE

Minister Chernysh gets over UAH 504,000 in salary in 2017, his deputy Tuka nearly UAH 378,000

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, three wounded, one injured in Donbas

Saakashvili: These were not Georgian snipers on Maidan, but hired Russian actors

U.S. courses for development of leadership skills for Ukrainian sergeants to be permanent

Ukraine's health care costs, lowest in Europe, spent on one of most cumbersome sectoral infrastructures – study

Omelyan predicts completion of talks with Ryanair in Jan-Feb

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА