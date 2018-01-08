Facts

Militants once shell Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday, one soldier wounded

Militants have carried out one shelling of Ukrainian armed forces in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas in the past 24 hours, and one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been wounded, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"The Christmas truce lasted for almost a day, but in the evening the enemy could not resist provocations and thwarted the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group on the ceasefire... During the execution of the combat mission in the Luhansk sector, one soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was injured during the past day. He was promptly taken to the military hospital," ATO HQ said in a message on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

In particular, in the Donetsk sector, the enemy using 82-mm mortars and small arms fired at the fortifications of ATO forces near Verkhniotoretske. The militants fired a dozen mines at the Ukrainian defenders. Ukrainian military servicemen did not open fire.

"There were no violations of ceasefire in other sectors," the press center said.

