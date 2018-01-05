SBU finds in Kyiv ex 'health minister' Mykhalchevsky who cooperated with occupation authorities in Crimea

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have established the stay in Kyiv of former "Health Minister of Crimea" Petro Mykhalchevsky, who directly participated in the creation of illegal authorities in the temporarily occupied peninsula.

"An authorized search was carried out in his temporary apartment in the capital as part of a criminal proceeding in accordance with Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The operatives of the special service seized a passport of a Russian citizen, an 'official certificate' signed by [self-proclaimed head of Crimea Sergei] Aksionov, and other documents confirming his cooperation with the occupation authorities," the SBU's press center reported on Friday.

The SBU added that investigative actions were currently underway. The report does not say anything about Mykhalchevsky's fate.

Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerns encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerns treason (that is an act intentionally committed by a citizen of Ukraine to the detriment of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability, state, economic or information security of Ukraine: transfer to the enemy in a state of war or during an armed conflict, espionage, rendering assistance to a foreign state, foreign organization or their representatives in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine).