Kyiv court lifts arrest from accounts of former Deputy Income and Tax Minister Ihnatov

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has lifted the arrest from the accounts of former Deputy Income and Tax Minister Andriy Ihnatov in Sberbank, according to a Single Register of Judgments.

We are talking about $3.228 million and EUR 1.431 million, as well as RUB 21.338 million in accounts with Sberbank.

The court ruling is not subject to appeal.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the search for former deputy income and tax minister of Ukraine Ihnatov. He was wanted by the SBU investigative department as a suspect in a crime under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power or official position, which caused serious consequences).

Ihnatov disappeared from the radar of Ukrainian law enforcement officers on July 15, 2014 in the territory of Crimea. The court issued a permit to detain Ihnatov with a view to bringing him to court to elect a preventive measure.

The former deputy minister was put on a wanted list by Interpol.