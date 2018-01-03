Court upholds decision to deny Saakashvili status of person in need of protection

Kyiv District Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal by Mikheil Saakashvili, the leader of the Movement of New Forces Party, the former president of Georgia, to recognize as unlawful the decision of the State Migration Service's branch in Kyiv region, which denied him a status of a refugee or a person who needs additional protection after the deprivation of citizenship of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was made on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Saakashvili was not present at the courtroom when the ruling was read out.

It was reported that Saakashvili announced his intention to challenge the Kyiv regional migration directorate's refusal to process his application for the status of a refugee or a person in need of additional protection.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court on November 3 opened proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Saakashvili against the Kyiv regional directorate of the Ukrainian State Migration Service.

The plaintiff asked the court to rule that the Directorate's inaction was illegal after it failed to consider Saakashvili's application of October 26 to recognize him as a person in need of additional protection, a court spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the plaintiff asks the court to compel the Kyiv regional directorate to consider his other application, filed with the Lviv regional directorate on September 11, as required by Ukrainian law "On refugees and persons in need of additional or temporary protection."