Facts

11:17 03.01.2018

ATO HQ reports 2 wounded servicemen amid 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

ATO HQ reports 2 wounded servicemen amid 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

Illegal armed groups have carried out six attacks on positions of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) forces on Wednesday, two soldiers have been slightly injured, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"The Russian-occupation troops continue firing on the positions of the ATO forces and disrupt the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group on the ceasefire regime during the New Year and Christmas holidays. Over the past day, all enemy fire activity was recorded in the Donetsk sector," the ATO staff said in its report on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The militants violated the cease fire regime with large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Avdiyivka. In the area of Verkhniotoretske, militants used 82-mm mortars and infantry weapons against Ukrainian soldiers. In the Mariupol sector, the invaders also fired on the Ukrainian defenders on the approaches to Hnutove with 82-mm mortars, arms of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms.

In addition, the enemy fired on the defensive fortifications of ATO forces around Vodiane several times over the entire range of infantry armaments.

In other parts of the Ukrainian defense, no violations of the ceasefire were recorded.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian soldier killed in Luhansk region

Kyiv demands information from Moscow about detention of ATO soldier Nehoda

Militants violate ceasefire five times over past day

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, two wounded in Donbas over past day

Ukraine completely restores power supply in two front-line settlements

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in six enemy attacks over past day

One Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded, two injured on Tuesday

Militants violate ceasefire twice over past day

Militants violate ceasefire by shelling Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil

LATEST

Court upholds decision to deny Saakashvili status of person in need of protection

Stab wounds found on Nozdrovska's body, there are no suspects yet – police

Ukraine's Navy continues reforming command, control structure – Voronchenko

Some Ukrainians released from ORDLO suspected of aiding enemy

Gabriel says Germany will not let Ukrainians down

Saakashvili calls on opposition to coordinate future mass rallies

Court moves hearing of appeal on Saakashvili's house arrest to Jan 11

Groysman sells UAH 8.8 mln worth of real estate to his wife's company

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА