ATO HQ reports 2 wounded servicemen amid 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

Illegal armed groups have carried out six attacks on positions of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) forces on Wednesday, two soldiers have been slightly injured, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"The Russian-occupation troops continue firing on the positions of the ATO forces and disrupt the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group on the ceasefire regime during the New Year and Christmas holidays. Over the past day, all enemy fire activity was recorded in the Donetsk sector," the ATO staff said in its report on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The militants violated the cease fire regime with large-caliber machine guns and small arms near Avdiyivka. In the area of Verkhniotoretske, militants used 82-mm mortars and infantry weapons against Ukrainian soldiers. In the Mariupol sector, the invaders also fired on the Ukrainian defenders on the approaches to Hnutove with 82-mm mortars, arms of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms.

In addition, the enemy fired on the defensive fortifications of ATO forces around Vodiane several times over the entire range of infantry armaments.

In other parts of the Ukrainian defense, no violations of the ceasefire were recorded.