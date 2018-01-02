Facts

19:52 02.01.2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

There was no complete ceasefire along the contact line in Donbas, since militants continue to violate it, using mortars in addition to infantry weapons, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters reported.

"Over the course of the day, the invaders carried out two targeted shellings of the strongholds of the ATO forces," the report as of 6:00 pm on Tuesday, posted on the Facebook page of the press center.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms at Verkhniotoretske. On the outskirts of Avdiyivka, militants fired at the defensive fortifications of the Ukrainian army using large-caliber machine guns. Ukrainian soldiers did not open fire.

"There were no violations of ceasefire in other areas of our defense," the ATO headquarters added.

Interfax-Ukraine
