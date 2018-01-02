Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

Employees of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine exposed more than 300 militants of illegal armed formations in 2017, most of whom were detained.

"Of these, 240 were detained, 61 were identified and put on a wanted list," reads the press release of the Main Department of the National Police of Donetsk region released on Tuesday.

Last week alone policemen of Donetsk region announced suspicions of creating illegal armed formations or participation in their activities (Part 2, Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) to ten militants.

"Most of them were found in the liberated cities of Slovyansk, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Toretske. And two, the residents of the occupied Donetsk and Makiyivka, were detained during the check at the checkpoint while trying to cross the contact line," the department noted.

The detainees include the tank commander of the "DPR army", a representative of the "Cossack" gang, and an accomplice of terrorists who took part in the seizure of enterprises in Bakhmut.

"Thanks to the evidence collected by police, all of them will soon be brought to trial for participation in illegal armed groups and assisting in the occupation of the region... All ten of the militants have been declared suspicious under Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for the punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years," the information reads.