Suspects named in Malaysian airliner crash to be named after being notified of suspicion – Yenin

The names of suspects involved in the downing of Boeing Malaysian airliner MH17 over occupied eastern Ukraine during July 2014 will be revealed as soon as suspects are notified of suspicion, deputy head of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Evhen Yenin has said.

"This is absolute nonsense and the work of hostile propaganda. All names will be released as they are notified officially. We are not talking about 120 individuals – this is Moscow's attempt to distract attention away from information about the Smolensk tragedy," he told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

Yenin said on his Facebook page: "The governments of Ukraine and Netherlands continue to coordinate efforts with the aim of bringing those persons/states responsible for the terror act over the skies of Donbas to justice."

Later in the day, Yenin told the 112.Ukraina TV channel that there will not be 120 suspects, as reported by some media.

"We are talking about two dozen or so persons, but not 120. There is no way 120 persons will be included in this case," he said, adding that attention is now being paid by international investigators on several parts of the investigation and receiving additional evidence.

The Malaysian Boeing-777 airliner was shot down over an area in Russia-occupied Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 persons on board were killed.