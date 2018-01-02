Facts

16:09 02.01.2018

Names of suspects in downed Malaysian airliner to be revealed after official notification

Names of suspects in downed Malaysian airliner to be revealed after official notification

The names of suspects involved in the downing of Boeing Malaysian airliner MH17 over occupied eastern Ukraine during July 2014 will be revealed as soon as suspects are notified of suspicion, deputy head of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Yevhen Yenin has said.

"This is absolute nonsense and the work of hostile propaganda. All names will be released as they are notified officially. We are not talking about 120 individuals – this is Moscow's attempt to distract attention away from information about the Smolensk tragedy," he told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

Yenin said on his Facebook page: "The governments of Ukraine and the Netherlands continue to coordinate efforts with the aim of bringing those persons/states responsible for the terror act over the skies of Donbas to justice."

Earlier, a number of Russian media reported that on January 2 the Netherlands will disclose the names of those involved in the downing of the Malaysian Boeing. At the same time it was pointed out that the investigation established the names of 120 people involved in organizing and carrying out the terrorist attack against the crew members and passengers of the flight.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

PGO files appeal against verdict in case of journalist Veremiy murder

Examination confirms authenticity of talks between Saakashvili and Kurchenko

Twenty-seven cases on Maidan events sent to courts in 2017

SAPO closes case against MP Dovhy

Kyiv to confiscate another UAH 5 bln from Yanukovych, his entourage early next year

PGO sees finance minister's demand for Lutsenko's resignation as desire to avoid liability for tax evasion

Almost 80 people, including 49 Russians, called to account over Russian aggression

PGO extends extradition check on Russian suspect in Forbes editor's death - Yenin

PGO sends Kaskiv case to court

Kaskiv studied investigation materials, his case should be sent to court – PGO chief

LATEST

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

Suspects named in Malaysian airliner crash to be named after being notified of suspicion – Yenin

Uriadovy Kurier publishes resolutions adopted to implement medical reform

Moldovan speaker to temporarily perform presidential duties

Moldovan Constitutional Court suspends President Dodon's powers

National pecuniary appraisal of farmland to be carried out in Ukraine in 2018

Ukraine to finance improvement of three state highways by UAH 2 bln due to future special confiscation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА