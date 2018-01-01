Groysman expects introduced tax innovations to contribute to development, technological renewal of Ukraine's production

Tax innovations, introduced from the new year, that provide for the postponement of VAT payments for the import of unique equipment and the decline in rent when new gas wells are put into operation, will contribute to the development and technological renovation of production in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said.

"Today it is important to ensure the modernization of the national economy, update the key assets of enterprises, equipment. That is why we introduce installments for 24 months so that we won't have to take expensive loans to purchase equipment, pay interest and another tax [value added]. We should revive the national industry and we'll be able to do this when we break down the barriers that are imposed on the introduction of new industries in the country," the PM said.

The norm on the postponement of VAT for industry was proposed for discussion in the summer of 2017 on the basis of the relevant experiment in the pharmaceutical and woodworking industries, the Department of Information and Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said.

The norm will be in force until 2020 and will be introduced in relation to each specific production on application. The range of industries that can take advantage of the possibility of deferring VAT is quite wide and extends to enterprises of machine-building, metallurgy, light industry, agro-industrial and food enterprises.