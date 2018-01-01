Facts

17:27 01.01.2018

Poroshenko congratulates Bulgaria on starting chairing EU Council

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Bulgaria on the beginning of the first ever chairmanship in the Council of the European Union.

"Congratulations to our close partner – Bulgaria – on starting first ever Presidency in the EU Council. Looking forward to strengthening our ambitious agenda: deepening Ukraine's political association and economic integration with the EU and consolidating EU's support for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the president wrote on Twitter on Monday.

As reported, Bulgaria, which presidency of the EU Council began on January 1, declared "Unity Makes Strength" as the national motto and its six-month presidential program.

The Bulgarian program announces four top priorities and specifies specific topics on which it plans to work as the head of the EU Council during its first chairmanship from January to June 2018: the future of Europe and the youth - economic growth and social cohesion, the European perspective and the interconnectedness of the Western Balkans, security and stability in a strong and united Europe, a digital economy and advanced skills.

