Yatsenyuk, Avakov's spouse give shares of Espreso.TV channel to Zhevaho's son

Former Ukrainian Premier Arseniy Yatsenyuk and Inna Avakova, the wife of the Interior Minister of Ukraine, have suspended their shares in the authorized capital of Espreso.TV channel in favor of the foreign company Atmosphere Entertainment, INC, which ultimate owner is Ukrainian citizen Ivan Zhevaho, Espreso.TV said in its statement.

"After signing the relevant agreements, Yatsenyuk and Avakov, who owned 30% and 40% participation interests in the authorized capital of Astra-Finance Ltd. (a legal entity owning 100% of Goldburry LLC, which broadcasts under the Espreso logo), removed them to the favor of a foreign company Atmosphere Entertainment, INC, registered in the state of New York (U.S.)," the statement reads.

"The said foreign enterprise acquired a part of the share of Larysa Kniazhytska in the authorized capital of Astra-Finance Ltd. at a rate of 7.5%. As a result of the transactions, Kniazhytska remains the indirect owner of 22.5% of the Espreso.TV channel, the foreign company Atmosphere Entertainment, INC, indirectly owns 77.5%, and the final beneficial owner of which is a citizen of Ukraine Ivan Zhevaho," Espreso said.

Information on changes in the ownership structure will be submitted to the appropriate authorized bodies in the manner prescribed by law.

In addition, the channel added that "these changes would not affect the editorial policy."

As it is known, Espreso.TV channel was created in the autumn of 2013. Its founders are Mykola Kniazhytsky and former editor-in-chief of the weekly 'Comments' Vadym Denysenko.