State Border Service introduces biometric data registration of citizens from 70 states, incl. Russia from Jan 1, 2018

Pursuant to decree of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko No. 256, which enacts the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 10, 2017 "On strengthening control over the entry to Ukraine, departure of foreigners from Ukraine and persons without citizenship, their observance of the rules of stay on the territory of Ukraine", from January 1, 2018 the State Border Service of Ukraine introduces the documenting of biometric data of foreigners and stateless persons from 70 states, including the Russian Federation, during going through border control at checkpoints across the Ukrainian state border, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.