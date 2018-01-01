Facts

15:09 01.01.2018

State Border Service introduces biometric data registration of citizens from 70 states, incl. Russia from Jan 1, 2018

State Border Service introduces biometric data registration of citizens from 70 states, incl. Russia from Jan 1, 2018

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from January 1, 2018 introduces the registration of biometric data of foreigners and stateless persons from 70 states, including the Russian Federation.

Pursuant to decree of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko No. 256, which enacts the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 10, 2017 "On strengthening control over the entry to Ukraine, departure of foreigners from Ukraine and persons without citizenship, their observance of the rules of stay on the territory of Ukraine", from January 1, 2018 the State Border Service of Ukraine introduces the documenting of biometric data of foreigners and stateless persons from 70 states, including the Russian Federation, during going through border control at checkpoints across the Ukrainian state border, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Groysman expects introduced tax innovations to contribute to development, technological renewal of Ukraine's production

Poroshenko congratulates Bulgaria on starting chairing EU Council

Yatsenyuk, Avakov's spouse give shares of Espreso.TV channel to Zhevaho's son

Ukrainian Armed Forces strengthen, improve their tactical position in 2017 – Poltorak

No ceasefire violations recorded in last day of 2017 – ATO HQ

Poroshenko in New Year's Eve message: We can achieve tangible increase in standard of living

Navalny to go to ECHR to appeal denial of his registration as presidential candidate - lawyer

Poroshenko orders Kyiv's reps in TCG to immediately organize talks on detainee exchange

Armed man takes hostage nine adults, two children at post office in Kharkiv

Court again detains ex-defendant in case on May 2, 2014 events in Odesa

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА